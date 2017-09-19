Sum of money found in town

A sum of money and a shopping list have been found in High Street, Portadown, this morning (Tuesday).
The money can be reclaimed by contacting Stevenson & Cumming estate agents at 25 Mandeville Street or phone 028 3835 0883.
