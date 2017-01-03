Takeway is fined £2,100 over breaches

A local takeway has been fined £2,100 for a series of hygiene offences.

In March of 2016 a number of breaches of hygiene were discovered in the Chinese Dragon Crown, 42 William Street, Lurgan.

The food business operator appeared in court today (Tuesday, January 3) regarding 21 hygiene offences to which they entered a plea.

They were fined £100 for each offence making a total of £2,100 and costs.

It was said in court by Judge O’Hare that “both the Court and Council take health and hygiene very seriously. There were 21 separate offences and the photographs presented were very grim. The premises were very dirty and clearly not fit for preparation and sale of food”.

The Council has been working closely with the food business operator and as a consequence food safety standards have now improved.