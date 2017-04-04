Tayto in multi-million vending firm deal

Tandragee firm Tayto have bought a Leeds-based vending solutions company in a multi-million pound deal.

The acquisition of Freedom Refreshment was made by Tayto’s sister company, the Montagu Group, which will give it access to almost 7,000 vending machines across England.

It follows Tayto’s recent purchase of London-based Tavern Snacks and a majority acquisition of Devon-based Portlebay Popcorn.

Paul Allen, chief executive of the Montagu Group, said, “While we have a strong share of the vending market in Northern Ireland, we only had limited reach into GB and this deal will enable us to increase our presence significantly within this sector.

“There are several synergies between Tayto Group and Freedom Refreshments and this acquisition will help us to bring our products to a wider audience.

“Freedom Refreshments turns over around £16 million per annum and is an established provider of hot and cold drinks and snacks across many sectors, including healthcare, workplace, education and retail.”

The news has been welcomed by Councillor Paul Berry who said it was encouraging to see “the continued growth of this local company”.