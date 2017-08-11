Terrorist murder suspect released

A man arrested in Armagh in connection with a bomb attack that killed four people has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The 55-year-old had been detained yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of a number of offences including the murder of three police officers and a Catholic nun in an explosion on the Killylea Road in Armagh on July 24, 1990.

The victims were Constable William Hanson, Reserve Constable Joshua Willis, Reserve Constable David Sterritt and Sister Catherine Dunne. They died when a landmine in a culvert was detonated.

Another woman was seriously injured in the blast.

The man was arrested by detectives from PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch.