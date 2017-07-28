Thanks from soapbox derby group

The organisers of Tayto Tandragee Soapbox Derby have thanked the large number of volunteers and local businesses for their support.

It is estimated that close to 8,000 people lined the streets of the town last month for the event.

A total of 18 competitors took part, raising hundreds of pounds for different charities. Camping NI alone raised £1,300 for three charities -Tiny life, Dementia NI and Autism NI.

The event is organised by the Tandragee Branch of The Royal British Legion, and its president Paul Bowbanks said it is very much focused on bringing business to the town of Tandragee.

He said, “They proudly displayed their ‘We Support the Soapbox Derby’ certificates in their shop windows and it was clear that the general public rewarded their generosity with custom.

“The RBL would like to extend their deepest gratitude to those supportive town outlets, competitors, the invaluable volunteers and the support of the community for the 2017 running of the event.”

The committee is already planning next year’s event on June 16.