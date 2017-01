The ‘eleven 30 service’ in Shankill parish celebrates its third anniversary this week.

The first service was held in Jethro on January 19, 2014 and attracted almost 150 people.

The service continues to grow especially with young families and people simply searching for a church.

If you are looking for somewhere to worship you are welocme to go along.

Tea and coffee served before and after. They have creche facilities and kids ministry.

Everyone welcome Sundays at 11.30am.