Thought he was covered

When he was driving another car a 30-year-old man thought that his own comprehensive policy covered him but this was not the case.

Stephen Wheatley, Kernan Gardens, Portadown, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on December 30 last year.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was driving on the Lurgan Road, Portadown, and police checks revealed that there was no male person named on the insurance policy for the vehicle.

Wheatley, who pleaded guilty himself in court, said he had a fully comprehensive policy which he thought covered him to drive other people’s cars.