Thought man was covered by insurance to drive her vehicle

When she believed a man was covered by insurance a 25-year-old woman allowed him to drive her car but it turned out he was not covered.

Layla Kells, Corcrain was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for permitting no insurance on September 22 last year. She was also given six points.

The court heard that police stopped a car at Highfield Road, Craigavon, and the male driver was cautioned for driving without insurance.

Police spoke to the defendant who owned the vehicle and she said she had given him permission to drive but thought he had insurance.

Kells, who pleaded guilty herself in court, said she believed he was covered because he had insurance for another car.