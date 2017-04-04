Threatened to burn house down

A man’s violent alcohol-fuelled assault on his former partner, which included throwing a flower at at her door and threatening to burn the place down, was triggered by her sister blocking the driveway.

Gary Grimley, 34, who had been residing with his mother at Drumbeg, Craigavon, was sent to jail for four months after his case was heard at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Grimley was accused of threatening to damage property and common assault after an altercation with his former partner on November 10.

The court heard how the assault was sparked after he turned up intoxicated to take his ex on a trip. When her sister blocked the drive with her car, the defendant stormed into the house and followed his former girlfriend from the bathroom to her bedroom.

The woman began throwing his clothes and possessions into a bag, and in response, Grimley held her by the shoulders and accused her of cheating on him.

She locked her house when he went outside, but he tried to gain entry by putting his shoulder against the door, and throwing a window box at it.

He warned her that he would burn her ‘f**king house down’.

When arrested by police, Grimley claimed that he had a very poor memory and could not remember what he said.

His defence solicitor said that the incident had escalated over the innocuous issue of a blocked driveway into a ‘shocking and frightening’ episode for the young lady.

He pointed out that although Grimley had a previous record his last offence took place in 2011.

However, Judge John Meehan interrupted by outlining Grimley’s extensive record of drunken assaults.

These included attacking police officers, disorderly behaviour and common assault, which had culminated in a six month suspended prison sentence. The judge said that the victim was put through hell because the defendant had decided to indulge himself with alcohol. “She was trapped and you put her in imminent fear of high violence,” he told Grimley.