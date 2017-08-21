Threw food around in takeaway and later swore in street

After throwing food around in a Lurgan takeaway a 35-year-old man was shouting and swearing in the street later in the day, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Gary McConaghy, Downshire Avenue, Lurgan, admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour on July 22 this year.

The court heard that on that date about 5pm police received a report of a disturbance in Church Place, Lurgan where the defendant was throwing food around the Burgerstop chip shop.

He was advised by police to go home but told them to ‘f—k off’.

A short time later there was a report of him shouting and swearing near his home at Downshire Avenue.

Again he was advised by police but told them to ‘leave me the f—k alone’ and said ‘get the f—k off me’ when arrested.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client came from a family who never had any contact with the criminal justice system.

He added that McConaghy had a completely clear record and he had canvassed the possibility of an alternative disposal but because there were two different incidents there was no possibility of this being dealt with this way.

Mr Downey said his client had taken other substances on top of alcohol and his family had suggested counselling and he had attended with his GP.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that the defendant had never been in trouble before and imposed a conditional discharge for two years on each charge.