Time for action in Taghnevan

“It’s time for action to make Taghnevan great again.”

That was the message from local Sinn Fein Councillor Liam Mackle as he called for action to regenerate the area.

He said: “Myself and John O Dowd MLA, recently met with senior staff in the local branch of the Housing Executive.

“We discussed the ongoing problems with the flats at Dingwell Park and urged them, as landlords, to engage with the local residents group to address their concerns.

“I have also asked both Council and the Executive to consider the flats in terms of a wider regeneration of the central Taghnevan area.

“I grew up in Taghnevan and it was a wonderful place. The families and elderly residents who live in the central area deserve better.

“Both the PSNI and the Housing Executive need to actively address all anti social and criminal activity in the area. There also needs to be a concerted effort by all agencies to improve the area. This will be a priority for me in the coming months.”