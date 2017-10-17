Timetable for those who didn’t get bins collected due to storm

Due to ex-Hurricane Ophelia many residents didn’t have their bins collected on Monday due to the severe weather.

Collections today (Tuesday October 17) are subject to vehicles being able to get access to bin routes.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council have published alternative arrangements for the collection of those bins that the council was unable to collect on Monday October 16.

In the Craigavon area, missed bins will be collected today (Tuesday) and throughout the week, with a possible collection on Saturday October 21 to ensure all bins are collected.

In the Banbridge area missed bins will be collected on Saturday October 21.

In the Armagh area missed bins will be collected on Saturday October 21.

Bryson Recycling boxes and food waste caddies will be collected today (Tuesday) October 17.

For more information contact www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/weatherwarning