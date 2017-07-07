Town well represented on new body for controlled schools

Portadown is well represented on the new body set up to represent schools within the Controlled sector in Northern Ireland.

Two local school principals have been appointed to the board along with Ulster Unionist Councillor Kenneth Twyble,

Ken Twyble.

The local principals are Mr Hugh McCarthy, who retired this month as principal at Killicomaine Junior High and Mrs Heather Murray, principal of Millington Primary School.

The Controlled Schools’ Support Council is a new advocacy body for schools in the controlled education sector.

CSSC will work on behalf of schools and the wider controlled education sector to enhance the quality of education provision, focusing on five key areas, advocacy, ethos, governance, raising standards and area planning.

It is the first time Northern Ireland has had such a body for the controlled sector.

It is the largest education sector, comprising 48 per cent of all schools.

Mrs Murray, who had previously served on the interim board of CSSC, is an experienced educator.

She has taught in both the primary and nursery sectors, and led in a variety of settings from, small rural to large urban schools.

On her appointment she said, “I am delighted to be a member of the board, to help ensure that the ethos and work of controlled schools is recognised on an equal basis with all the other sectors.”

Mr Hugh McCarthy, retiring principal at Killicomaine Junior High School, has taught in the controlled sector for 45 years, including 22 years at Killicomaine.

He previously taught in Banbridge High, Orangefield Girls’ and Boys’ Model, Belfast. He is an experienced governor.

On his appointment he said, “I am honoured to be a part of the CSSC board.

“I look forward to advocating for schools in the controlled sector.”

Mr McCarthy chaired the initial group which established a controlled schools’ sectoral body, now the Controlled Schools’ Support Council.

He welcomed the new board as an historic first for Northern Ireland

Mr Kenneth Twyble is the retired vice-principal of Killicomaine Junior High School and current chairperson to the Board of Governors at Bocombra and Orchard County Primary School.

His role is to represent the Transferor Representatives’ Council on the board. The local councillor brings his extensive experience in the field of education to this new appointment. He also served as Lay Leader of the Methodist Church in Ireland for three years,