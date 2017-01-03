Tractors turn out in force and raise over £110,000 for hospice charities

More than 700 tractors took part in Saturday’s annual Livingstone Christmas Tractor run, raising well over £110,000 for two hospice charities.

The event is organised by the Livingstone family and they have thanked everyone who supported it.

The money raised will go to the Southern Area Hospice and the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The family, which owns the Armagh agricultural firm W A Livingstone & Sons, said, “We want to sincerely thank all those who brought their tractors from far and near and supported our annual Christmas tractor run and to all the spectators, helpers, food and prize donators and everyone else who helped make it such a success.

“712 tractors registered, absolutely amazing! Over £110,000 raised and still counting. A massive thank-you to Ben Sergeant for his very generous donation.” Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA congratulated the Livingstone family and their team of volunteers on the event.

He said, “The Livingstone Family and indeed the very kind sponsor Ben Sergeant, deserve huge praise for this very successful event and with well over £100,000 raised on the day with more coming in, I know that it will be of huge benefit and importance to the hospice in the tremendous work they do in the community.

“The turnout was fantastic and with over 700 tractors taking part it made for quite a spectacle trough the countryside and all for a great cause.”