Man killed in road accident

A man in his 60s was killed in a road traffic collision on the Moira Road in Glenavy on Tuesday, the PSNI has confirmed.

The man was the driver of a black Skoda that was involved in the collision shortly after 10am close to the junction of Carnkilly Road.



Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Moira Road this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 297 of 18/07/17.

The Moira Road remains closed at this time while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the