SDLP Councllor Declan McAlinden has welcomed the erection of a bus shelter in the Taghnevan area of Lurgan.

Cllr McAlinden said that both he and party colleague Thomas Larkham had lobbied for the shelter for some time.

“Finally the bus shelters have been erected in Manor Drive.

“This is great news for the elderly residents of the area who have waited patiently on these to be installed,” said the SDLP councillor.