Treasure in Lurgan ‘man drawers’!

Come on, Lurgan men, own up...we all know you have one!

A ‘man drawer’ full of ‘useful’ rubbish like string, screwdrivers, old buttoons, football boot laces, coins, phone chargers, batteries, bus/train tickets...the list goes on.

Now new research suggests that men collectively keep more than £465 million of foreign currency stashed away in their bedside table drawer.

The study, commissioned by self storage company Space Station, discovered that 56% of British men hoard an average of £32.76 each, in various currencies.

It means that, among the UK’s 25 million men*, a total of the equivalent of £465,024,269 lies amongst other forgotten items like redundant phone chargers, watches, used batteries and old keys.

Euros make up the vast majority of money tucked away in men’s bedside drawers, followed by US Dollars and Australian Dollars.

Other forgotten but potentially valuable items kept with holiday currency are watches, with 20% of men saying that two lay forgotten in the drawer.

With many watches selling on eBay for between £20 and £300 on average, the bedside cabinet looks to be a goldmine of hidden treasure.

Old phones are one of the most commonly hoarded items, with four in five men stashing at least one, even though models like the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy A5 are worth around £56 from companies such as Envirofone.

Other junk that men most commonly hoard around the house are: Instruction manuals - 91%, Screws and small hardware - 87%, Old keys - 74%, Membership cards - 73%, Old magazines - 66%

Vlatka Lake, Marketing Manager at Space Station, said: “The amount of foreign currency that’s laying among things like old batteries and keys is astonishing. “Everyone hoards old junk to some extent, but it seems that men have a real knack for keeping valuables together with things that they’re unlikely to ever use again, in the ‘out of sight, out of mind’ drawer.

“Some items, like expensive watches, can become more valuable over time, so it’s best to keep them in a safe place. Otherwise, though, the bedside table drawer is one of the best places to start when decluttering your home.” For more advice on ridding your home of junk, visit: http://www.space-station.co.uk/blog/man-drawer-how-can-we-effectively-deal-with-junk