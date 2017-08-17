A motorist who veered from one lane to another causing another vehicle to brake was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Mate Rafi (32), Victoria Street, Lurgan, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He also admitted having two defective front tyres and a fine of £75 was imposed on each of the two offences.

The court heard that on April 28 this year a police mobile patrol was travelling on the Northway at Portadown.

A vehicle driven by the defendant passed them at speed in the outside lane before veering across to the inside lane causing a vehicle to brake to avoid a collision.

Both of the front tyres on his vehicle had tread which was below the legal limits.

Rafi, who pleaded guilty himself in court, said he had since changed the tyres.