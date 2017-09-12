Victoria to compete at WorldSkills UK in Forensic Science contest

Southern Regional College’s Victoria Black has been selected to compete against the top eight students from the UK in Forensic Science at the Skills Show in the NEC in Birmingham in November.

Northern Ireland’s most talented Forensic Science learners battled it out in the WorldSkills UK Competition National Qualifiers at SRC Banbridge Campus in June with the aim of securing a place in the finals.

It was recently announced Victoria had scored enough points from this qualifier to compete in this final showdown at the Skills Show.

The other seven students who will go to the UK Final would have competed in similar events across the UK.

Victoria will compete against the best other students in Forensic Science in front of 70,000 spectators. At the Skills Show for the Forensic Science competition there will be a crime scene set up, the competitors will have to investigate the scene, solve the crime and present the evidence using the skills they have obtained as a result of the training they have been given.

In preparation for the competition Victoria has been working with the PSNI and SRC to get the skills training on Forensics required to compete at this event.

The eventual victor at the Skills Show will be the UK’s No.1 – and could be eligible for selection to represent the nation at WorldSkills, the largest international skills competition, in 2019 in Kazan, Russia.

Victoria is from Dromore and completed the BTEC Level 3 Public Services at Banbridge

campus with 3 D* grades which is equivalent to 3 A*s at A Level. Within the Public Services course there is a Criminal Justice module with elements of Forensic Science. She has been accepted to Liverpool John Moores University to study Forensic Psychology and Criminal Justice and has decided to defer entry for one year.

Dr Neil Bentley, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “Congratulations to all of the finalists who will be competing at this year’s Skills Show.

“WorldSkills UK Competitions are proven to enhance a person’s apprenticeship or training programme by enabling them to develop key character and employability skills. By using knowledge gained from competing nationally and internationally, we know we are working to benchmarks that will equip more young people with the right skills to help UK businesses compete better globally.”

The Skills Show is the UK’s largest apprenticeship, careers and skills event bringing together the UK’s leading employers, colleges and training providers.