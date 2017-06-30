Video to help prepare children for surgery

A short video ‘Your Visit to Hospital’ is now available to help prepare children for surgery in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The video is the first of its kind produced in Northern Ireland to help reduce anxiety in children and parents before surgery.

It was developed by Dr Sam Dawson, Anaesthetic Registrar in the Trust.

Preoperative anxiety has been reported to result in nightmares, separation anxiety and fear of doctors in children after this surgery.

He hopes that this video will help many of the 2,400 children requiring anaesthetic in the Southern Trust each year.

Dr Kieran O’Connor, Consultant Anaesthetist and Lead for Paediatric Anaesthesia says: “Coming to hospital for surgery can be daunting for anyone, but young children may be particularly anxious.

“Parents can also understandably feel apprehensive for their child and their reaction will often influence the child’s behaviour.

“We have a great theatre team who always do their best to put both the child and their parents at ease, but we hope that by watching this video before they arrive with us, families will know what to expect and have a much less stressful and better patient experience.”

The video clip is available on http://bit.ly/YourVisitToHospital and will be given to families as soon as they are booked for a procedure.