Voluntary search and rescue groups to get funding boost

Justice Minister Claire Sugden MLA has announced that £240,000 will be being provided to voluntary Search and Rescue groups in Northern Ireland.

In the first six months of 2016 volunteers responded to around 250 incidents, providing approximately 10,000 operational hours.

MLA Sydney Anderson

The announcement of funding was welcomed by Upper Bann DUP MLA Sydney Anderson who said: “I welcome news that this funding is to be provided to voluntary search and rescue groups and it will help them to continue to provide a vital lifesaving service to the people of Northern Ireland.

“These groups are always ready to help those who are in distress. Figures clearly highlight the importance of such groups in our society.

“The efforts and commitment of the volunteers who take part in the voluntary search and rescue groups deserve to be commended and we should all be thankful for their service.

“I wish all those involved with the voluntary Search and Rescue groups across Northern Ireland well as they continue to serve the community and as they deliver assistance to the emergency services in the months ahead.”