Waringstown lad gets Golf Scholarship to US University

Waringstown lad Peter Cummins, a Southern Regional College student has been handpicked to study at Rodgers State University Oklahoma, USA on a Golf Scholarship.

Peter will go at the start of August to study a four year degree in Sports Management at the University.

Peter is studying the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport at SRC Lurgan campus and he is from Waringstown.

He is a previous student of Banbridge Academy and decided to leave to come to SRC as the hours enabled him to play more Golf in comparison to school.

Peter plays at Lurgan Golf Club and this decision has obviously paid off as he has managed to obtain this scholarship on this Golf ability.

The coaches at the university contacted him and he just had to complete an online interview before being made the offer of the Scholarship.

Peter was required to have a Level three qualification and the modules he has studied at SRC such as Psychology, Nutrition and Coaching will all help him in his degree efforts in USA.

Peter hopes to work in Sports Management in the future and is going to see how it goes and may stay in America after the completion of his degree.