Was abusive to police at scene of domestic incident

When police attended a domestic incident in Lurgan a 23-year-old man became abusive to them and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Darragh Kerr, whose address was given as Antrim Close, Belfast, was jailed for four months for the offence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on February 17 this year police attended an ongoing domestic incident at Monbrief Walk in Lurgan.

The defendant, who was clearly intoxicated, came outside onto the street and was highly abusive towards police.

He told them to ‘f—k off’ and called them ‘black b—ds’ before threatening to kill them.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A barrister representing the defendant said Kerr had been dealt with recently in a Belfast court where he received a six month sentence and he had a release date of July 4.

He explained that on this occasion the defendant had an argument with his mother and someone else, on hearing the disturbance, rang the police.

The solicitor asked the court to impose a sentence which would not interfere with Kerr’s release date.

Imposing the four month term to run alongside the defendant’s current sentence Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer said this was ‘an unpleasant scene for the mother and neighbours’.