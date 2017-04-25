Was behaving in strange manner at football match

When police saw a man putting a white package under a parked car they retrieved and found it contained a form of Diazepam.

Scott Norval (31), The Little Forest, Portadown, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug on December 26 last year.

The court heard the offence happened on Boxing Day when Portadown were playing Glenavon in a football match. Norval was noticed in the main stand, gesturing and behaving in a strange manner.

At half-time he was outside the ground and when he saw police he tried to slide a white object under a parked car. It was a form of Diazepam.

The defendant said he had been given it by unknown people and he was disposing of it before he changed his story and was acting in a strange manner.

A solicitor representing Norval said he already been sentenced for a disorderly behaviour offence which happened on the same day. This offence was part and parcel of the same incident.

He explained his client was given the drugs by a friend on Christmas Day and although he was on proscribed drugs he did not think they were enough and was trying to self-medicate.

The solicitor added that Norval was intoxicated and could not remember much about the incident.

He added that the defendant had also been fined £80 for littering by the council after police reported the matter to them.