Was disorderly twice on same night

Twice on the same night a 45-year-old man was disorderly in Portadown, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday..

Martin Francis McCann, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, admitted two disorderly behaviour offences which happened on January 29 this year.

For each offence he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that at 8.30pm McCann was at Portadown train station and he was very intoxicated. He was uncooperative with police and refused to give his details. He was told to move on.

About an hour later he was causing a disturbance on the Garvaghy Road and when police arrived he became aggressive.

When he was arrested for disorderly behaviour he had to be taken to the ground and restrained.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A solicitor representing McCann said there were significant gaps in his offending but he had relevant similar matters.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant his offending was in the nature of a public nuisance and would continue to be so until he controlled his alcohol problem.

She added that in the absence of anything positive in the pre-sentence report she certified the offences so serious there was only one sentence she could impose.