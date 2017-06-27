Was using another vehicle without insurance in place

While his own car was being repaired a 36-year-old man used another vehicle but was caught driving without being insured.

Jonathan Edwin Wilson, whose address was given as Waringstown Road, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on September 12 last year.

He was also given six points for failing to produce his driving licence and he was also fined £50 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard police saw the defendant driving a car in Flush Place, Lurgan, and a check showed there was no insurance.

Wilson admitted his own vehicle was being repaired and he had been using this car for a short time.

He was unable to produce his licence because it was in Coleraine, the court was told.

A barrister representing the defendant said that the car he had borrowed wasn’t insured in his name.