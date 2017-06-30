Went to Lituania to get new licence

A judge ordered an investigation last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court into how a 29-year-old man was driving after he did not sit a test after he was banned.

Mindaugas Venclovas, Mourne Road, Lurgan, had admitted carrying a child without a proper child restraint.

The court heard that on April 20 this year at 12 noon police were travelling behind a car in Sloan Street in Lurgan.

They saw a child unrestrained in the back seat.

Police stopped the car and there was a five year old boy in the back seat with no child restraint although a centre seat belt was available and there was a child’s car seat in the boot of the vehicle.

A licence was handed in to court and District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that the defendant had deliberately gone to Lithuania in 2016 to get a licence which was in clear contravention of a court order made in 2008.

She added that he had done this to ‘avoid his legal responsibilities’ after he had been required to pass the appropriate test when he was convicted for drink driving.

The judge said Venclovas proceeded to drive. “I think this is fraud,” she added.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client accepted he had been dealt with at Newtownards Magistrates Court in 2008.

“As far as I am concerned it is disgraceful the way he has treated us with such disdain as far as court orders are concerned,” said Judge Kelly.

For the restraint charge she fined Venclovas £75, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him from driving for six months.

The judge handed the driving licence to the court liaison police officer saying she might need a full investigation to be carried out.