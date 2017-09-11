Search

Women dragged tree off car after crash

The scene of the accident.
Police have thanked motorists who stopped to help an elderly man involved in a serious crash yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

They included a number of women who all pulled together to drag the tree off the car.

The accident took place on the Portadown off-slip of the M1 motorway.

The police, Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Writing on their Craigavon Facebook page, police said, “It was a wonderful sight pulling up in our police car and seeing so many people already out and helping the elderly male involved, including an off-duty doctor.

“As you can see from the photo the driver had a very lucky escape.”

The motorist’s grandson said his granddad was badly shaken up and had sustained injuries to his eye as well as a few bruises. “But by the grace of God, he’s okay,” he added.