‘Wonderful’ College A-level results the best in five years

Students of Portadown College have achieved the highest A-level results in five years.

Principal Simon Harper said it had been a “terrifically successful year” with A2 results showing a marked increase.

Proud Portadown College A- level students show of their results slips. Inculded in the photo are, from left, Andrew May (A* B, B), Stephen Woods (B, B, B), Chloe McStea (A, B, C) and Peter Morrow (A, B, C). INPT34-200.

He said this was accompanied by a significant rise in the percentage of students gaining three or more grades at A*-C.

Students who attained three or more A* or A grades were - Ivan Ribeiro, Hannah Meredith, Reuben Brown, Manus Wong, Gabija Kleimenovaite, James Carrick, Jack McMahon, Heather King, Claire Carswell, Megan Fiddes, Rachel Griffin, Stewart Hodgen, John Russell, Taylor Davis and Ben Ferguson.

Also, Emma Topley, Katie Topley, Joanne Brownlee, Phillip Hopps, Bethany Proctor, Molly Smyth, Amy Williamson, Ross Wilson, Zac Wilson and Emma-Jayne Wright.

At AS level, the percentage of A and B grades, as well as the overall pass rate, revealed the strongest performance for many years, said Mr Harper. “This bodes well for potential outcomes next summer,” he added.

AS students who achieved three or more A grades were Sara Martins, Ryan Crory, Luke Harvey, Sophie Hill, Faith Jenkinson, Clare McKernan, Katie Neill, Tim Neill, Andrew Porter, Samuel Robinson, Ross Gilmore, Rebecca Jones, Stephen Liggett and Ethan Mann.

Also, Alexandra Maxwell, Leah Gracey, Kiara McClelland, Lauren McKinney, Alesha Doyle, Kris Calvert, Molly Gordon, Harry Kirkwood and Lucy Millsopp.

Said Mr Harper, “Our leavers have enjoyed commendable success in gaining places on the university courses of their choice, as well as those who have secured highly prestigious apprenticeships with high profile companies.

“These wonderful outcomes are the result of the considerable talent, diligence and industry of our students, ably supported by our dedicated staff and parents.

“On behalf of Portadown College, I extend my congratulations to our leavers, wishing them health, happiness and success in their future endeavours.”

He added, “Collectively, the College community celebrates the achievements of all our young people. We anticipate our long-awaited new build so that our students can experience those facilities afforded to other schools and sectors, thus ensuring long-overdue equality and respect.”