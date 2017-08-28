Worker assaulted and tied up by tyre theft gang

A member of staff was assaulted and tied up at business premises in Scarva this morning (Monday) by a gang of men who made off with a large quantity of tyres.

The incident took place in the Old Mill Road area shortly after 8.50am.

Detective Sergeant Colin Patterson said between two and three men entered the premises and asked for the tyres to be placed into their van for purchase.

They then proceeded to assault the man. He received injuries to his face and body which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Said Sgt Patterson, “The perpetrators then made off with the tyres in their vehicle at 9.15 am towards Scarva. The van has blue sides but a white front and white rear doors.

“I would ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 388 of 28/08/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”