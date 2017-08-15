Young driver given a short ban

A 19-year-old man was banned from driving for seven days last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not wearing his seat belt on May 3 this year.

Glen McNeice, Bachelors Avenue, Portadown, was also fined £75. The court heard he was detected not wearing his seat belt at Meadow Lane in Portadown.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, defending, said that his client had taken off the belt to reach round to get his crisps. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a short ban instead of points so he would not have to resit his test.