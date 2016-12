Police were called to the Ballyoran area of Portadown last night (Tuesday) after reports of young people on the roofs of homes and businesses.

Some damage was caused during the anti-social behaviour.

A police spokesperson said, “This is not only frightening for some residents but it’s ridiculously dangerous. I don’t need to explain the consequences if the tiles or roof give way or if someone was to slip or fall while up there.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.