Zara has starring role in UEFA championships

Moira school-girl Zara Burney Keatings has a starring role in the 2017 UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championships being staged in Northern Ireland from now until August 20.

For the eight-year-old who attends Rowandale Integrated Primary School is one of the young stars of the new Cinemagic promotional video and official tournament song.

Entitled ‘Days Like These’, the song is performed by ‘Triona’, and in the video Zara is among local acting talent who feature alongside former Northern Ireland international Ian Stewart and current women’s under-19 forward Rebecca Bassett.

Zara plays a young girl with a huge love for football and a dream to one day play for her country. Through commitment and dedication, the dream is eventually realised, with the young girl, all grown up – played by Rebecca Bassett, the current Northern Ireland Ladies Under-19 captain – leading the team out on to Windsor Park for the UEFA Championship.

Sammy Nutt who has been involved in production of the X-Factor television series, directed the four-minute film which was shot entirely in Belfast.

“This was a promotional film Cinemagic were asked to do in a very short space of time – in fact in two days,” explains producer and Cinemagic CEO Joan Burney Keatings – Zara’s mum!

“We shot a lot of it in the late George Best’s family home,,, where George lived with his sister Carol and their mum and dad Anne and Dickie. Some of the film was also shot at Windsor Park.”

“It’s been released on social media and it’s gone viral since. In fact the video has had over 100k views and an audience reach of 252,867 on Facebook with 2,500 views on Youtube also. To view the music video click https://vimeo.com/223291746