CRICKET: Ulster clubs avoid each other in Irish Senior Cup semi-finals

The semi-final draws have been made for the Irish Senior and National Cups.

Four-times winners Waringstown have been given home advantage over Pembroke - who have never reached the final of Ireland’s premier club competition.

Instonians bowler James Magee

In the other semi-final tie, two-times winners The Hills entertain Instonians, who were beaten finalists in 2011.

In the National Cup Malahide take on Derriaghy in a repeat of the 2013 final, won by the team from Leinster.

Terenure’s reward for knocking out holders Rush is a home tie against the winners of the County Kerry v Strabane match.

All games will be played on Saturday August 12.

IRISH SENIOR CUP

Waringstown v Pembroke

The Hills v Instonians

IRISH NATIONAL CUP

Malahide v Derriaghy

Terenure v Co. Kerry or Strabane