CRICKET: Ulster clubs avoid each other in Irish Senior Cup semi-finals

The semi-final draws have been made for the Irish Senior and National Cups.
Four-times winners Waringstown have been given home advantage over Pembroke - who have never reached the final of Ireland’s premier club competition.
In the other semi-final tie, two-times winners The Hills entertain Instonians, who were beaten finalists in 2011.
In the National Cup Malahide take on Derriaghy in a repeat of the 2013 final, won by the team from Leinster.
Terenure’s reward for knocking out holders Rush is a home tie against the winners of the County Kerry v Strabane match.
All games will be played on Saturday August 12.
IRISH SENIOR CUP
Waringstown v Pembroke
The Hills v Instonians
IRISH NATIONAL CUP
Malahide v Derriaghy
Terenure v Co. Kerry or Strabane