Braniff cites fresh start behind Glenavon transfer request

Kevin Braniff has confirmed the desire for a fresh challenge as key to his decision behind last week’s transfer request at Glenavon.

The playmaker is determined to secure a move out of Mourneview Park in the January transfer window and feels he can play a major role with another Irish League club.

Speculation over his future has been widespread since Braniff asked Glenavon to make him available to other clubs.

“I’ve an ongoing groin issue since the end of last season but I consider it something I manage with the right rest and approach to training,” said Braniff. “I think it is in the best interests of Glenavon and myself to make a clean break now as I’m not happy at the club.

“I will always back my ability to make a difference in a game so it has been frustrating watching from the sidelines thinking I could do something to win a match.

“I want to be playing regular football and feel I can add something to another club.”

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has confirmed Braniff’s place on the transfer list and that no official bid has yet been made for the forward.

“Kevin has asked to leave the club as he wants to play more often, which I understand but I can never guarantee playing time to anyone,” said Hamilton. “We have not received any offers at this point.

“We would listen to a bid or potential player swap as there is going to be a need for us to replace a striker.”