CLUB-BY-CLUB PREVIEW: Glenavon sitting pretty but Hamilton issues warning

Glenavon may be sitting pretty at the head of the league standings but welcome Glentoran to Mourneview Park tonight with a warning from manager Gary Hamilton to maintain focus.

A maximum points return from the opening three Danske Bank Premiership tests has put the Lurgan Blues top of the table.

Saturday’s impressive 6-1 defeat of Ballymena United pushed the Glenavon goal average to 15 scored across that win treble.

Hamilton’s men will be out to continue the free-scoring football when facing another unbeaten side in Mourneview Park when Glentoran come to town.

“It is only three games and we are pleased with the decent start but know no-one can afford to ever think it is about just turning up to get the points,” said Hamilton. “Wins breed confidence but the most pleasing aspect from my viewpoint has been the team’s work ethic in every performance.

“After you get that in place, you then trust your players to go out and produce but this is an honest group and everyone is feeling good but still hungry and determined.”

Early summer work under the guidance of player/coach Kris Lindsay has been key within a revamped close-season fitness regime.

“We have Kris plus a strength-and-conditioning coach on board and that early work is paying off,” said Hamilton. “The players all have ability at this level so it then comes down to who can put in the hard work needed to come out on top in the basics.”