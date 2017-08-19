DERRY CITY: Josh Daniels switches to Irish League football with Glenavon

FORMER Derry City midfielder, Josh Daniels has made the switch to Irish League football after agreeing terms with Glenavon this afternoon.

It's understood the 21 years-old Galliagh native had attracted the attention of several clubs in Ireland including Irish League outfit, Coleraine who finished third in the Dankse Bank Premiership last season.

However, Daniels is believed to have preferred a fresh start and a move away from the North West and felt the best option was to join the Lurgan Blues.

Daniels had struggled to break his way into the Derry City starting XI this season and had announced his decision to leave his hometown club after five years earlier this month.

His release from the Candy Stripes was finally negotiated this week and the Ireland U21 international is set to join Gary Hamilton's men at Mourneview Park.

Confirming his release, Derry City Football Club wished the skilful winger 'all the best' at his new club.

"Derry City winger Joshua Daniels has joined Glenavon," the statement read. "Everyone at the club wishes the former Top of the Hill man all the best."

Daniels had limited appearances this season with the Candy Stripes and speaking on Instagram at the beginning of August he claimed he was ready to 'experience something else'.

"I want to say all the best to the lads. Hopefully they can push on and get Europe this year, as it's the least they deserve. It's a massive decision for me to leave Derry after 5 years at the club. It's all I know, but now it's time to move on and experience something else. I'm excited about what's next to come in life.'

The move to free-scoring Glenavon will certainly suit Daniels' attack minded play as the Lurgan Blues have already netted 15 goals in their opening three league encounters having taken maximum points as they bid to challenge for the Gibson Cup this season.