FOOTBALL: Gary Hamilton disappointed after watching Glenavon draw with Dungannon

The thoughts of Glenavon manager, Gary Hamilton after Glenavon draw 1-1 with Dungannon Swits in the Danske Bank Premiershiop

Thoughts on the game?

“We are disappointed. The first half we came in 1-0 up and it could of gone either way in the first half but I thought we were the better team in terms of having the ball.

“In the second half I thought we dominated but we did not work their keeper enough.

“We are disappointed with that and we have to kill games off when we are on top like that and I told the boys after the game if you don’t finish teams off things like that happen.

“And then Paul McElroy scores a wonder goal and that is football.

“If you are 1-0 up you are on a tightrope and tonight the goal kills us at the end.

“We are more concerned that we didn’t create chances and we didn’t work their keeper enough in the second half.”

Bigger picture - disappointed but can’t get carried away with the result?

“Yes we are disappointed but we have to kill teams off. That is two home draws in two games that we should have won. It would be different if Dungannon had played us off the pitch - but they didn’t. We can’t say we did well and got a point. But that is not what happened.

“It is disappointing and the Glentoran game was the same.

“But in the Glentoran game we did work their keeper who was in great form and that was the difference in that match.

“We didn’t work the Dungannon keeper enough and you could see the way they celebrated at the end what it meant to them.

“We will regroup. We have two weeks to prepare right for the Crusaders game.”