Glenavon boss Hamilton baffled by Bradley release reports

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has dismissed news of Eoin Bradley’s release from the club.

Media reports today (Wednesday) described Bradley as having left the Mourneview Park club “by mutual agreement”.

However, Hamilton is baffled by the claims and has confirmed Bradley remains a Glenavon player.

“There is absolutely no truth in it at all,” said Hamilton. “Eoin is under contract to Glenavon for another 18 months.

“I have spoken to our chairman, Adrian Teer, as well and he is also confused by the reports.

“It seems there has been a misunderstanding along the line and the wrong information put out but then taken down off a website.”