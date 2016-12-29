Glenavon undecided over Elebert appeal

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer has this morning hit out at reports that his club are set to accept their punishment over the Boxing Day eligibility debacle.

Although it is now claimed he should have been suspended, David Elebert played in the dramatic 2-2 draw with Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Reports this morning suggested the club would not appeal any sanction that will come their way from the Irish FA but the chairman has since denied that Glenavon have decided on what action to take.

He said: “As of this morning, we have heard nothing official from the Irish Football Association and when we do, we will decide what course of action to take, if any.

“That’s a matter for the board to decide and we have a board meeting next week.

“Any story to the effect that we are not going to appeal is a fabrication of the facts at this minute in time.”

Glenavon’s defence centres around a phone-call they say took place prior to the game as the club look to make sure of Elebert’s availability.

“We felt there was an anomoly in Article 15 and we sought the advice of the IFA to be totally sure we were doing the right thing,” Teer explained.

“We got their advice and they are now saying they didn’t give advice.

“We will be pursuing the matter of the phone-call with the Irish FA when they return from their holidays on Tuesday.”

The Irish FA were this morning unavailable for comment.

