IRISH LEAGUE: Boxing Day Mid-Ulster derby news

Glenavon supporters are asked to note the following with regard their forthcoming Boxing Day fixture away to Portadown.

Admission to Shamrock Park will by ticket only. Tickets will not be on sale at the ground on the day of the game.

Following discussions with Portadown, the ABC council and PSNI, Glenavon have been allocated a maximum 800 tickets for the game: 550 Adult and 250 Concession.

Once the 250 Concession tickets sell out no further Concession tickets will be made available and therefore Adult tickets would have to be purchased instead.

Glenavon FC has been advised there is absolutely no possibility of the club receiving additional tickets should, as must be expected, their allocation of 800 sells out.

Tickets will initially will go on sale to season ticket and Vice President ticket holders ONLY in the Bedeck Sports Bar from 6.30pm prior to tonight’s (Friday) home game against Dungannon Swifts.

All remaining tickets will then be available to purchase from the club office which is open Monday to Thursday (9.30am to 12noon) and prior to the Lurgan Blues’ home game against Coleraine on Saturday 10th December in the Bedeck Sports Bar from 1.30pm.

It would be appreciated that when purchasing tickets supporters should bring the correct amount of money. Cheques should be made payable to ‘Glenavon FC’.

Further dates for ticket sales will be publicised as necessary.

Ticket sales will be limited to four per person.

Portadown have been informed that tickets for the home stand should not be made available to Glenavon fans.