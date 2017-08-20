IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay

Thoughts on the 6-1 win over Ballymena United?

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

“I thought the first half was even enough and both sides had a couple of chances.

“The first half was a non event and we knew what to expect from them.

“But in the second half it was a different story. We played with a high tempo and got runners.

“We moved the ball quickly and we took most of our chances which is pleasing.”

Your keeper Jonathan Tuffey made some great saves?

“Yes in the first half he made a couple and one was from point blank range. He is the best keeper in the league or at least in the top two.

“His concentration levels are excellent and he makes important saves at crucial times.”

Three wins out of three - you must be happy at Mourneview Park?

“We are delighted. Won three games, scoring loads of goals and creating loads of chances.

“We are conceding a few so we are not to happy about that but the back four are playing well.

“I think if we keep everyone fit, we are playing well we hope to keep going. We did change lots of players during the summer but the young lads are doing really well.”

