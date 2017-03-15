IRISH CUP: Club and Ticketmaster the outlets for Glenavon semi-final sales

Tickets for Glenavon’s Irish Cup semi-final go on sale today (Wednesday) from Mourneview Park and via Ticketmaster.

The match against Coleraine on Saturday, April 1 at Ballymena Showgrounds will kick-off at 5.15 - with 700 tickets available directly from the club but the majority through the Ticketmaster online service.

Web sales start at 10 o’clock this morning (Wednesday) via Ticketmaster from the following link: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/irishfa/EN/link/buy/browse?camefrom=IFA.

Assigned seating will be in place.

It is understood online sales are restricted to a maximum of four people and the only resource for child concession tickets.

Club sales run from 7-9 o’clock tonight and Thursday, March 16 - with priority to vice-presidents, season ticket holders, supporters’ club members, players and backroom staff.

There is a strict limit of 700 tickets from Mourneview Park - 500 adult and 200 senior citizen tickets.

Sales from the club will be limited to two per person and ID must be provided in the form of a valid VP or season ticket pass.

Any remaining tickets following Wednesday and Thursday will be on sale from the club office after 1.30 on Saturday before kick-off in the Coleraine game to those who have paid into the ground.

Lengthy discussions have been held between Glenavon officials, the Irish Football Association and supporters’ clubs.

Tickets will cost £12 (adult) and £8 (concession).