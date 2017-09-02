IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine back on top after win over Glenavon

Coleraine 4 Glenavon 2

Coleraine moved back to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership thanks to a 4-2 win over Glenavon at The Showgrounds.

Darren McCauley (2), Josh Carson and Ciaran Harkin all found the target for the rampant Bannsiders, with Adam Foley and Adny Mitchell replying for the Lurgan Blues.

McCauley coolly fired the hosts in front on 13 minutes with a 'Panenka' style penalty after Brad Lyons was fouled by Rhys Marshall.

Adam Foley levelled matters heading home on 25 minutes, but five minutes later Josh Carson hooked the ball home after Johnny Tuffey had spilled Chris Johns' long free kick.

It was 3-1 five minutes before the break as McCauley curled home a delightful second.

Two minutes after the restart Andy Mitchell poked home from close range, but within five minutes Ciaran Harkin had lashed home from the edge of the box to wrap up the points for Oran Kearney's men.

Coleraine: Johns, Mullan, Harkin, Ogilby, McCauley, Bradley, Carson, Lyons, O'Donnell, Parkhill (McCready 88), Traynor.

Subs: Douglas, Kirk, Doherty, Whiteside.

Glenavon: Tuffey, Burns (Daniels 50), Kelly, Marshall, Mitchell, Hall, Sykes, Marron, Clingan (Doyle 61), Foley (Griffin 67), Singleton.

Subs: McGrory, Jenkins.

Referee: Andrew Davey.