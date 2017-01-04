IRISH LEAGUE: Glenavon confirm Aaron Canning signing

Glenavon have completed their second signing of the January transfer window after the club confirmed the capture of Aaron Canning from Loughgall.

A statement on the club’s website announced the short-term deal for the former Coleraine and Coagh United player - with Glenavon retaining the option to extend if the deal is successful.

The statement said: “Gary Hamilton has confirmed that he has signed defender/midfielder Aaron Canning from Loughgall on a short-term deal until the end of the season with a view to another year if the move proves successful.”

Canning can operate at right-back, centre-half or centre midfield and follows the capture of striker James Gray by the Mourneview Park club, who have also released Paddy McCourt and sold Eoin Bradley while Kevin Braniff has been transfer listed at his own request.