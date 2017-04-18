IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield stay point behind Crusaders after easing past Glenavon

LINFIELD 3 GLENAVON 0

Linfield brushed aside Glenavon with three first-half goals as they maintained the pressure on the champions.

Linfield's Paul Smyth celebrates scoring

In their final home game of the season, the Blues won 3-0 to remain a point behind Crusaders and keep the title racing going right to the wire.

Aaron Burns slotted home a penalty, after Andrew Waterworth was fouled by keeper Jonathan Tuffey, and Mark Haughey headed in before a fine finish from Paul Smyth.

Linfield now face tough away trips to Coleraine and Cliftonville.