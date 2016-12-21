IRISH LEAGUE: McCourt leaves Glenavon

Paddy McCourt has left Glenavon by mutual consent.

The former Celtic midfielder joined the club in the summer but failed to live up to expectations.

“Paddy is a model professional and he’s been very honourable and shown great integrity in the way he has dealt with me,” Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club website.

“He feels that he hasn’t reached the heights he had hoped to and I feel that sometimes the way we played didn’t suit Paddy.

“When I signed him I had hoped he would fit in with our style of play at the time but it hasn’t worked out that way so we agreed that it would be best for both parties to release him.

“Paddy told me he has found it difficult to adjust to part-time football from being full-time and he missed the full-time regime of training everyday. Myself, the coaching staff and the players have all really enjoyed working with Paddy and I personally wish him all the best in whatever he chooses to do as he weighs up his options for the future.”