January joy the goal as focus turns to transfers

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is confident of securing his first January capture over the next few days.

The Lurgan Blues manager admits he needs to strengthen his squad for the second half of a campaign punctuated by frustrating draws.

Greater depth may increase options in key areas and result in improved consistency for Glenavon’s closing Danske Bank Premiership season and Irish Cup push.

“Paddy McCourt’s departure does mean we have some extra room free in the budget and I’m hoping to soon wrap up a signing,” said Hamilton. “Of course we want to add to the group but the financial reality is we need to lose people to bring in numbers.

“Other options may be to try and sign players on pre-contract agreements in advance of the summer, which has been a successful approach for the likes of Crusaders, for example.

“I have always found the January transfer window to be especially difficult in terms of getting deals done.

“We are also now at the level where a certain standard of player is required to improve us and that can also complicate the situation.

“Top players tend not to move in this January window unless money is involved and that is not an option for us.

“So many aspects go into any transfer window.”