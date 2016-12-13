LEAGUE CUP: Carrick keen to seal first ever final spot

Carrick Rangers can’t afford to miss tonight’s golden opportunity.

The Amber Army travel to take on Glenavon at Mourneview Park (kick-off 7.45pm) looking to reach their first ever League Cup final.

First team coach Mitch Whitty is urging his players not to let that opportunity pass them by.

“We really have to give it everything and make sure we get into that final, which would be absolutely fantastic for the club,” said Whitty.

“It’s the first opportunity for many of our boys to reach a cup final.

“We’ve seen Glenavon. We know what they are about.”

The Lurgan Blues haven’t fared all that much better in the competition. They have featured in only two finals - beating Newry Town 3-1 in the 89/90 season and losing out 1-0 to Glentoran in 00/01.

Manager Gary Hamilton is pleading with the Mourneview Park faithful to help his side make home advantage count this evening.

“The fans can really play a big role in our progress,” he said.

“You want to have the crowd behind you in every game and we had brilliant backing away recently at Ards, when we got the win.

“I know there is a sense of frustration at our results but the more backing we get from the fans the better.

“That is especially true when it comes to a one-off night like the League Cup semi-final.

“The more support we get the better the chance of reaching another final.”