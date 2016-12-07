Old Firm Rumour Mill: Celtic’s Patrick Roberts eyes City return | Hibs cup tie set for Tynecastle | Cathro took Rafa’s advice

Patrick Roberts reckons he can make it at Manchester City after scoring against them for Celtic, Hibs’ Scottish Cup tie against Bonnyrigg Rose could be switched to Tynecastle and Ian Cathro reveals he took advice from Rafa Benitez.

I can make it at Manchester City, says Roberts

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Celtic goalscoring hero Patrick Roberts has revealed he was praised by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after netting against his parent club in the Champions League draw. The winger, who is on loan at Celtic until the end of the season, believes he can return to City in the summer and make the first-team breakthrough. (Various)

Pep Guardiola praises Celtic winger

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Roberts for showing “good quality” in the 1-1 draw at the Etihad. Guardiola said Roberts has “potential” but warned the player must show it over the course of the season, not for just one game. (Various)

Cathro’s not too young, says Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish.

Kenny Dalglish says it doesn’t matter that new Hearts boss Ian Cathro is only 30 and has never managed before. Dalgish, who was 34 when he became Liverpool player/manager, says it is coaching experience that matters most and Cathro will have learned plenty from Rafa Benitez at Newcastle. (Daily Mail)

Benitez sold me on Hearts, says new Tynecastle boss

New Hearts head coach Cathro says Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez convinced him to take the plunge into management. The Champions League-winning boss advised Cathro now was the right time to strike out on his own. (Daily Record)

Bonnyrigg Rose want to play Hibs at Tynecastle

Scottish Cup shocktroops Bonnyrigg Rose want to move their fourth-round tie against Hibs to Tynecastle. The Juniors knocked out Championship side Dumbarton and now fancy moving their match against the holders to the home of Hibs’ greatest rivals. Rose chairman Charlie Kirkwood has already floated the idea to Hearts owner Ann Budge. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs eye French midfielder

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is running the rule over French midfielder Enzo Reale as he seeks cover for the injured John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie. Reale is a free agent after leaving French second division side Clermont in the summer. He played as a trialist for the Hibs development side in their defeat by Ross County. (Various)

Stick with Hodson against Hearts

Former Rangers winger Peter Lovenkrands has urged Rangers boss Mark Warburton to stick with full-back Lee Hodson against Hearts on Saturday. Hodson impressed in the win over Aberdeen at the weekend and Lovenkrands says he should be picked at right-back ahead of James Tavernier who could be moved forward into midfield. (The Sun)

‘Electric’ Aberdeen hailed as they go third

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty hailed his side as ‘electric’ as they destroyed Kilmarnock 5-1 to move above Hearts into third place. The Dons now have their sights set on second placed Rangers if they can win their game in hand. (Various)

Brighton keen on Motherwell’s Cadden

Brighton are monitoring Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden. Manager Chris Hughton has had Cadden watched and received a glowing report. The player signed an extended contract with Motherwell last month, tying him to the club until 2019. (Daily Express)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Hull City want to sign Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough. (Daily Record)

• Scotland captain Darren Fletcher is to be offered a new two-year deal at West Brom. (Herald)

• Dundee’s Paul McGowan is suspended for the trip to Celtic on 17 December. (Various)

• Robbie Neilson’s MK Dons lost 4-1 to Yeovil in the Checkatrade trophy. (Various)